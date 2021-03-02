Vitakraft Vita Smart Hedgehog Food Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

One lot of Vitakraft Vita Smart Hedgehog food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The recalling corporation is Vitakraft Sun Seed of Weston, Ohio. One lot of the product is recalled. No reports of human or pet illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

Salmonella bacteria can sicken the animals who are fed this food, and there is a risk to humans from handling the food, and from touching the pets that consume it. The pets can shed the pathogen in their feces, which can then contaminate their fur and their surroundings.

The company was notified on February 19, 2021 by the Michigan Department of Agriculture that Salmonella bacteria was found in an inspection sample of product from Lot Number 343422. These tests were part of random testing performed on consumer products, and were not prompted by any consumer concern.

The recalled item is VitaKraft Vita Smart Hedgehog Food that is packaged in 25 ounce containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0-51233-34792-9. The lot number is 343422, and the expiration date on the product is 11/06/22.

Pets who are infected with Salmonella may seem lethargic and have diarrhea that may be bloody, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. And some animals may show no symptoms at all but be carriers of the pathogen. If your pet has been ill, contact your veterinarian.

If you purchased this product with that specific lot number, do not feed it to your pet. Throw it away after first double bagging it and put it into a secure garbage can so other animals can’t access it. You can also take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.