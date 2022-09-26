Behrmann Meat Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

A variety of ready to eat Behrmann Meat products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. of Albers, Illinois.

The ready to eat meat items were produced from July 7, 2022 to September 9, 2022. You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site, including the package sizes and lot codes. You can also see the labels for these recalled items at the USDA web site. The USDA expects that there will be more product labels added “in the near future” and urges consumers to check back frequently to view the updated labels.

The recalled products include Smokehouse Pork, Cured Pork Hocks, Cured Bone-in Ham Whole, Cured Ham Shank Half, Bacon Strips, Beef Wieners, Smokehouse Butterfly Chops, Cheese Snack Sticks, BBQ Smoked Snack Sticks, Cured Pork Loins, Cured Pork Chops, Sliced Boneless Cured Ham, Jalapeño & Cheese Jumbo Wieners, Jalapeño Cheese Bologna, Smokehouse Spareribs, Summer Sausage, Sweet Teriyaki Beef Sticks, Deli Beef Roast, Cooked Beef Roast, Polish Sausage, Ring Bologna, Cooked Salami, Hot Head Cheese, and Andouille Sausage, among others.

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 20917” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the labels. They were sold at the retail level in the states of Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ pantries, refrigerators, or freezers. Please check your home to see if you have any of these recalled Behrmann Meat items. If you do, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean your pantry, refrigerator, or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Remember that Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures and that freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items and after cleaning.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel ill, contact your doctor.