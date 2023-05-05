lēf Farms Spice Salad Greens Recalled For E. coli O157:H7

by

lēf Farms Spice Salad Greens are being recalled for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is lēf Farms of Loudon, New Hampshire.

The recalled product is lēf Farms Spice Salad Greens that are packaged in a 4 ounce clear plastic clamshell container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 50439 00709 1). The best by date for this lettuce is 5/5/23, and the lot number is SP10723- 1RGH1.

The lettuce was produced in the company’s greenhouse that is located in Loudon, New Hampshire. The recall was triggered when the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture received a positive test result for E. coli O157:H7 from a single package of the salad greens as a part of routine testing. The company is now testing all products produced in that facility before distribution.

This product is the only one affected by this recall. The lettuce was sold in Hannaford and Market Basket grocery stores in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should clean your refrigerator to kill any remaining bacteria after you discard the lettuce. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product.