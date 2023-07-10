Springworks Organic Green Lettuce Recalled For Metal Shavings

by

Springworks Organic Green Lettuce is being recalled because the product may contain foreign material in the form of metal shavings dust. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page so there is no mention of any adverse effects reported to the company. The recalling firm is Springworks Farm Inc. of Lisbon, Maine.

The recalled product was sold in these states: Connecticut, Maine, and New York at the retail level. The recalled item is Springworks Organic single cut green leaf lettuce that is packaged in 4 ounce containers. About 148 cases containing 1,184 units from the plot with the best by date of June 2, 2023 is included in this recall, along with 76 cases containing 618 units from the best by date of June 3, 2023.

The lettuce with the UPC number 5001351704 has the best by date of June 2, 2023, and the lettuce with the UPC number of 5001351704 has the best by date of June 3, 2023.

This recall has been completed, but if you purchased this Springworks Organic Green Lettuce with those UPC numbers and best by dates, do not eat it. You can throw the lettuce away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.