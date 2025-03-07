Eatlove Organic Almond Butter Cup Recalled For Peanuts

by

Eatlove Organic Almond Butter Cup is being recalled in Canada because it may have contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. There has been one allergic reaction reported to date. The recalling firm is Eatlove.

The recalled product was sold nationally at the retail level in stores and it was also sold online. The recalled item is Eatlove Organic Almond Butter Cup. It is packaged in a pink package shading to purple at the bottom, with the name of the product in white letters and a picture of the cup cut in half on the front.

The cups are packaged in a 51 gram pouch. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 27987 94865 3. And the code for this item is 25MA29 11211.

If you purchased this Eatlove Organic Almond Butter Cup product and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a s secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.