Inspiredgo Products Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

Inspiredgo Products, including snacks, salads, and bowls, are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Sliced FC, a division of Star Produce Ltd.

These items were sold online and were also sold at the retail level in the province of Alberta. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled items are all inspiredgo brand. They include Bento Noodle Bowl with no UPC number and codes 49 C5; 49 C6; and 49 C7, Greek Mezze Salad with no UPC number and codes 49 C5; 49 C6; and 49 C7, and Dill Chickpea Salad with no UPC number and codes 49 C5; 49 C6; and 49 C7.

Also recalled is Super Solstice Salad with no UPC number and codes 49 C5; 49 C6; and 49 C7, and Pickle Platter Snack Pack with codes 49 C5; 49 C6; and 49 C7. The recall was triggered by the company.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.