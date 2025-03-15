Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Macadamias Recalled For Almonds

by

Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Macadamias are being recalled because they may contain almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, LLC of Keaau, Hawaii.

The recalled product was sold in the states of California and Michigan at the retail level. It is Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Macadamias that are packaged in a plastic 1 ounce pouch. Each carton contains 12 pouches. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 72992 04260. The pouches have the lot code K4351 C2 and the best before date of 07 2026. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the macadamia nuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.