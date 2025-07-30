Recall of Albertsons Tuna Salad Products For Listeria Expanded

by

The recall of Albertsons Tuna Salad products for Listeria has been expanded to include later best by dates. The tuna salad was made by Reser’s Fine Foods, using breadcrumbs from Newly Weds Foods. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Reser’s Fine Foods.

The list of products remains the same: RM Duo Tuna Salad with Crackers, RM Tuna Salad Premium SS, RM Snacker Tray Tuna Salad, RM Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant SS Cold, RM Tuna Salad Over Bed of Lettuce SS, and Salad Tuna Premium. Also recalled is Tray Croissant Mini Salad 16 Inches, Tray Croissant Mini Salad 18 inches, Tray Salad Sandwich 12 inches, and Tray Salad Sandwich 16 inches. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

The best by dates are now July 23, 2024 to July 29, 2025 in addition to the best by dates of July 16, 2025 to July 19, 2025. You can see the UPC numbers of the recalled products at the FDA web site. They were sold at Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb stores in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you bought these products. Remember that freezing does not destroy Listeria bacteria. Throw thee items away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.