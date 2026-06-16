All Clover Hill Dairy Cheese Products Recalled For Listeria Risk

by

All Clover Hill Dairy cheese products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Maryland Department of Health. There is a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to the company’s soft cheeses that has sickened at least nine people. Product samples and one environmental sample from the company’s facility matched the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes. The company’s operating license was suspended on May 30, 2026.

The case count by state is: Maryland (3), New York (3), and Virginia (3). Specimen collection dates range from March 6, 2023 to May 10, 2026. Eight of the nine patients have been hospitalized, and one person, who lived in Maryland, has died. The patient age range is from 16 to 81 years old.

Clover Hil Dairy cheeses are sold directly from their retail market, at farmers markets, and through third party distributors, including in the states of North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and in Washington, D.C. Products may be relabeled under a different brand name when distributed, including but not limited to KESSO, QUESOS LA RICURA, IZALCO, DE MI PUEBLO, and RIO LINDO.

Please check the manufacturer information on packages, if available. The label should identify the Clover Hill Dairy manufacturer permit or plant number as “24-128”. If you aren’t sure, ask your grocer. If he or she isn’t sure, do not eat the cheese.

The recalled cheeses include:

Soft and Semi-Soft Spanish Style Cheese Varieties:

Cuajada

Soft Cuajada

Soft Cuajada in Brine

Soft Cujada Crumbs

Ricotta/Requesón

Soft Ricotta w/ Jalapeños (Requesón Con Chile)

Mild Cheese Varieties:

Yummy Cheddar

White Cheddar

White Colby

Monterey Jack

Marble Jack

Fresh Cheddar Curd

Snack Pack – Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)

3-in-A-Pack – Assorted (White Colby, Marble Jack, and Yummy Cheddar)

Hard Cheese Varieties:

Yummy Cheddar

White Cheddar

White Colby

Snack Pack Sharp Stix

Smoked Cheddar Cheese Varieties:

Cheddar

White Cheddar

Flavored Cheeses:

Horseradish

Old Bay Cheddar

Pepper Cheese Varieties:

Jalapeño Cheddar

Pepper Jack

Sizzlin’ Colby (with Habanero Peppers)

Snack Pack- Assorted Pepper Stix (Jalapeño Cheddar and Pepper Jack)

3-in-A-Pack – Assorted (Jalapeño Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Sizzlin Colby)

Smoked Pepper Cheese Varieties:

Jalapeño Cheddar

If you bought any of these cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.