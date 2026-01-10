EverRoast Chicken Caesar Products Recalled For Listeria

by

EverRoast Chicken Caesar Products, including salad and wraps, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is GBC Food Services of Farmers Branch, Texas.

The recalled items were sold at the retail level in these states: Kentucky and Indiana. The recalled products include EverRoast Chicken Caesar Salad that is packaged in 8.5 ounce containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 850042244142. And the best by dates are November 9, 2025 through November 22, 2025.

Also recalled is EverRoast Chicken Caesar Wrap that is packaged in an 11.25 ounce container. The UPC number for this product is 85004224455 and the best by dates range from November 9, 2025 to November 22, 2025.

Even though the best by dates are in the past, since it can take up to 70 days for listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, to manifest, it’s important that consumers know about this recall.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. If you did eat them, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.