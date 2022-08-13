Crescent Pastrami and Turkey Breast Recalled For Listeria

by

Crescent Pastrami and Turkey Breast are being voluntarily recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Tony’s Meats Ltd.

The recalled products are Crescent Pastrami that is packaged in 175 gram packages. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 7 78086 00255 2, and the code, or best by date, is 22 OC 03 (October 3, 2022). Also recalled is Crescent brand Turkey Breast – Tuscan Flavored, also packaged in 175 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 7 78086 00258 3, and the code is 22 SE 20 (September 20, 2022). These items were sold in Ontario at the retail level. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the CFIA web site.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. Most people do not have severe symptoms, but certain populations, including the elderly, the very young, anyone with a compromise immune system, and with chronic illnesses, can get very sick.

Symptoms of listeriosis include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches, which are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth with this infection even though their illness is mild. If you do get sick, see your doctor.