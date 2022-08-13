EZ Noble Sushi Recalled For Undeclared Allergens Milk, Wheat, and Eggs

by

Some types of EZ Noble Sushi are being voluntarily recalled because it may contain egg, milk, and wheat, three of the major food allergens, that are not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease or lactose intolerance, could get sick if they eat those foods. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. Not all of the recalled products were made with all of those allergens. The recalling firm is EZ Noble Sushi of East Windsor, Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for these products. The sushi was sold at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The sushi was distributed in all seven Geissler’s Supermarket locations, including East Windsor, Windsor, Somers, Bloomfield, South Windsor, and Granby in Connecticut, and in Agawam, Massachusetts.

The eight recalled E. coli Noble Sushi products include:

Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 ounce), which is missing the egg and wheat allergens declaration

Spicy salmon roll (9.6 ounce), which is missing the egg allergen label

Spicy tuna roll (9.6 ounce), which is missing the egg declaration

Spicy shrimp roll (8 ounce), which is missing the egg allergen notice

Philadelphia avocado or cucumber classic roll (8 ounce), which is missing the milk allergen declaration

Pink lady and salmon avocado roll (9 ounce), which is missing the egg allergen declaration

Shrimp tempura & lobster roll (12.8 ounce), which is missing the wheat allergen label

California crunch roll (9.6 ounce), which is missing the wheat allergen declaration

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.