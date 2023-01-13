Sanders Caramels Are Being Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Sanders Caramels in several flavors and types of packaging are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of cleaning brush bristles. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page so there is no mention of any possible adverse events. The recalling firm is Sanders Candy LLC doing business as Second Nature Brands of Clinton Township, Michigan.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level nationwide and in Canada. There are no pictures of product labels or packages provided in the recall notice. There are about 959,387 units of these products included in this recall.

The first recalled product is Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels that were packaged in several types of boxes and tubs. The sizes and corresponding UPC numbers are: UPC 0-35900-26442-9 for the 36 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-27488-6 for the 28 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-26442-9 2/36 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-30167-4 for the 7 ounce pouch; UPC 0-35900-30852-9 for the 7 ounce Gift Box; UPC 0-35900-30987-8 for the 18 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-30988-5 for the 9 ounce Pouch; UPC 0-35900-30969-4 for the 18 ounce Tub; and UPC 0-35900-31045-4 for the 14 ounce Gift Box.

The best by dates for these products are: 10/14/2023, 10/15/2023, 10/16/2023, 10/18/2023, 10/19/2023, 10/25/2023, 10/28/2023, 10/29/2023, 11/02/2023, 12/07/2023, 12/08/2023, 12/09/2023, 12/10/2023, 12/11/2023, 12/22/2023, 12/23/2023, 12/24/2023, 12/26/2023, 12/27/2023, 12/28/2023, 12/29/2023, 12/30/2023, 01/01/2024, 01/02/2024, 01/03/2024, 01/04/2024, 01/05/2024, 01/06/2024, 01/08/2024, 01/09/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/11/2024, 01/12/2024, 01/13/2024, 01/15/2024, 01/16/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/20/2024, 01/28/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/02/2024, 02/18/2024, 02/19/2024, 02/22/2024, 02/23/2024, 03/01/2024, 03/02/2024, 03/03/2024, 03/05/2024, 03/06/2024, 03/07/2024, 01/25/2024, 01/26/2024, 03/08/2024, 01/27/2024, 01/29/2024, 02/01/2024, 02/03/2024, 08/03/2023, 02/04/2024, 03/09/2024, 03/10/2024, 12/12/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/14/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/17/2023, 12/19/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/21/2023, 12/22/2023, 12/17/2023, 12/19/2023, 10/22/2023, 3/9/2024, 10/14/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/21/2023, 12/12/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/28/2023, 12/29/2023, 01/01/2024, 01/03/2024, 01/08/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/11/2024, 01/12/2024, 10/15/2023, 1/11/2024, and 2/10/2024.

Also recalled are Sanders Assorted Milk and Dark Sea Salt Caramels. The UPC number/package type combinations are UPC 0-35900-31080-5 in a 7 ounce Gift Box; UPC 0-35900-29782-3 in a 0.5 ounce Silver Box; and UPC 0-35900-29793-9 in a 7 ounce Silver Box. The best by dates are: 11/11/2023, 11/12/2023, 11/22/2023, 11/23/2023, 11/24/2023, 11/25/2023, and 1/12/2024.

Sanders Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels are included in this recall. The combinations are: UPC 0-35900-27636-1 in a 36 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-25551-9 in 0.5 ounce Individual Wrapped; UPC 0-35900-27436-7 2 in an 8 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-27636-1 in a 2 pack 36 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-30781-2 in a 6 ounce Pouch; UPC 0-35900-30970-0 in an 18 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-30986-1 in an 18 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-31081-2 in a 9 ounce Pouch; UPC 0-35900-31174-1 in a 6 ounce Pouch; UPC 0-35900-31179-6 in a 36 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-25551-9 in a 0.5 ounce Individual Wrapped; UPC 0-35900-30948-9 in an 18 ounce Tub; UPC 0-35900-30168-1 in a 7 ounce Pouch; and UPC 0-35900-31045-4 in a 14 ounce Gift Box.

The best by dates for those products are: 10/13/2023, 10/14/2023, 10/15/2023, 10/16/2023, 12/07/2023, 12/08/2023, 12/09/2023, 12/12/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/14/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/17/2023, 12/19/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/21/2023, 12/22/2023, 12/23/2023, 12/24/2023, 12/26/2023, 12/27/2023, 12/28/2023, 12/29/2023, 12/30/2023, 01/01/2024, 01/02/2024, 01/03/2024, 01/04/2024, 01/05/2024, 01/08/2024, 01/09/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/11/2024, 01/12/2024, 01/13/2024, 01/15/2024, 01/16/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/18/2024, 01/19/2024, 01/20/2024, 01/28/2024, 01/26/2024, 01/27/2024, 01/29/2024, 02/03/2024, 1/12/2024, 12/20/2023, 12/21/2023, 12/22/2023, 12/23/2023, 12/26/2023, 12/27/2023, 01/28/2024, 01/26/2024, 01/27/2024, 01/29/2024, 02/09/2024, 1/4/2024, 1/17/2024, 12/08/2023, 12/09/2023, 12/16/2023, 01/04/2024, 03/06/2024, 01/25/2024, 01/27/2024, 10/28/2023, 2/21/2024, 1/3/2024, 2/29/2024, 1/25/2024, 1/26/2024, 1/27/2024. 1/24/2024, 1/26/2024, and 2/10/2024.

Sanders Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Pecan Clusters are included in this recall, with combinations 0-35900-25550-2 in 0.5 ounce Individual Wrapped; 0-35900-27486-2 in a 25 ounce Tub; 0-35900-30971-7 in an 18 ounce Tub; and 0-35900-30170-4 in a 7 ounce Pouch. The best by dates are: 4/25/2023, 12/17/2023, 12/19/2023, 07/25/2023, 07/26/2023, 02/01/2024, 07/26/2023, 07/31/2023, 08/02/2023, 01/27/2024, 07/27/2023, 07/28/2023, 07/29/2023, 08/03/2023, and 08/05/2023.

Sanders Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sea Salt Caramel is also recalled, with combinations PC 0-35900-30857-4 in an 18 ounce Tub and UPC 0-35900-30919-9 in a 32 ounce Tub. The best by dates are: 10/15/2023, 10/18/2023, 10/20/2023, 10/21/2023, 10/22/2023, 10/25/2023, 10/26/2023, 10/27/2023, 12/08/2023, 12/09/2023, 12/10/2023, 12/12/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/14/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/17/2023, 12/19/2023, 12/20/2023, and 2/21/2023.

Finally, Sanders Dark Chocolate Maple Sea Salt Caramel, with no UPC number is packaged in a 6 ounce foil bag. Those best by dates are 0/14/2023 and 10/15/2023.

If you bought any of these Sanders Caramels, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.