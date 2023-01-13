Take & Bake Biscuits Recalled For Undeclared Milk and Wheat

by

Take & Bake Biscuits in seven varieties are being recalled for possible milk and wheat, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. The label does not contain the common name for the allergens. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease and lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. The recalling firm is Hope and Hashbrowns of Dallas, Texas.

These biscuits were sold in Texas at the retail level. The recalled items are all Take & Bake Biscuits. They are all packaged in a metal tin with clear plastic non flexible lids. All best by dates until a best by date later than 05/16/2023 are included in this recall.

The recalled products include Everything Biscuits with UPC number 44216-26532; Sourdough Biscuits with UPC number 44216-26512 , Cinnabiscuits with UPC number 44216-26552, Sweet Potato Biscuits with UPC number 44216-26522, Maple Pecan Biscuits with no UPC number, Blueberry Biscuits with no UPC number, and Sourdough Waffles with UPC number 44216-26602. Since this notice is on the FDA’s Enforcement page there is no mention of any adverse reactions and no product pictures.

If you purchased any of these Take & Bake Biscuits and cannot consume milk and/or wheat for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw the items away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.