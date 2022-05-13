Miller Dairy Farm Raw Milk in New York Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is recalling Miller Dairy Farm raw milk for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Thomas Miller doing business as Miller Dairy Farm is located at 51 Transport Lane in Pine Island, New York in Orange County. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

A sample of the raw milk that was collected by an inspector was found to be contaminated with the pathogen. The producer was notified of a preliminary positive on April 21, 2022, and the confirmation of the finding was issued on April 29, 2022. The producer is now prohibited from selling raw milk until sampling indicates the product is free from the bacteria.

Any consumers who bought raw milk from Miller Dairy Farm should dispose of it immediately. You should clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you get rid of the product, and sanitize your sink if you pour it down the drain. Listeria monocytogenes can become established in environments, especially damp environments, and can be difficult to eliminate.

Refrigeration does not slow the bacteria’s reproduction, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the milk.

If you drank this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen. Symptoms can take up to 70 days to appear because the incubation period is long, although most people get sick within a few weeks. Young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system are most likely to become seriously ill from this pathogen.

Symptoms of listeriosis include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. This infection can cause stillbirth and miscarriage in pregnant women. If you have developed these symptoms, see your doctor.