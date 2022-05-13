Alert Issued For Weis General Tso Chicken Meals For Undeclared Milk

by

A public health alert has been issued for Weis General Tso Chicken Meals because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk and anyone who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Weis Markets.

These ready to eat meals were prepared, labeled, and sold in the deli area at Weis Market stores between April 13, 2022 and May 11, 2022. The products have sell by dates of April 13, 2022 through May 15, 2022.

The recalled products include: Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500,” Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN SMALL MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500,” and Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO MEAL Serving Size 1 each Calories 910.” They were sold at Weis Markets retail delis in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the Weis Market in Sunbury, Pennsylvania reported that they had been using correctly labeled, USDA inspected and passed chicken products containing milk ingredients, but didn’t update their in-store labels for the meals to include milk.

If you purchased any of these products and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.