Minnesota Offers Powdered Infant Formula Substitution Choices

The Minnesota Department of Health is offering powdered infant formula substitutions for WIC parents since the recall of Abbott Nutrition’s products has limited choices. Those Abbott Nutrition products, which include various types of Similac, EleCare, and Alimentum formulas, were recalled in February 2022 after the FDA received reports of infants being sickened with Cronobacter infections.

WIC, or Women, Infants and Children, is a special supplemental nutrition program that provides federal grants to states to help low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and infants and children up to the age of five. WIC is located in hospitals, county health departments, clinics, and schools.

Since the massive recall, parents have reported having difficulty finding the formula their infants and children need. The FDA is working with Abbott and other infant manufacturing facilities to increase the supply of these products.

This list is for Minnesota WIC recipients. You may want to check with your state’s health department to see if these replacements are options for you and your child.

The substitutions are listed depending on the formula you used before the recalls were issued. For instant, for Similac Advance, you can choose Happy Baby Organic Stage 1, Tippy Toes Infant, or Gerber Good Start Gentle. For Similac Sensitive, try CVS Sensitivity, Earth’s Best Organic Sensitivity, or Parent’s Choice Sensitivity.

It’s always best to check with your child’s pediatrician before making a switch in formula. Look at this list for ideas on infant formula substitution. Experts do not recommend making your own formula, since it’s difficult to get the exact nutrition a baby needs. And always follow the precise instructions on how to prepare formula.