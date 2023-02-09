Public Health Alert For Goulart’s Smoked Linguica For Milk

by

A public health alert has been issued for Goulart’s Smoked Linguica by the USDA because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There are no confirmed reports of adverse events due to the consumption of these sausages. A recall was not requested because these products are no longer available for consumers to buy. The recalling firm is Goulart Sausage Company of San Jose, California.

The smoked pork Linguica link sausage products were produced on dates between January 8, 2021 and February 6, 2023. The recalled items include plastic vacuum-wrapped packages containing Goulart’s Smoked Linguica Links (wine & smoke flavor added) and plastic vacuum-wrapped packages containing Goulart’s Smoked Linguica Links Hot (wine & smoke flavor added).

These products have the establishment number “EST. 8262” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold in California at the retail level. You can see pictures of the products and the product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance when inspectors observed the establishment adding nonfat dry milk to an ingredient in the sausages. The finished product labels do not list nonfat dry milk as an ingredient, and do not declare milk as an allergen.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check to see if you purchased these linguica sausages. If you did, and you cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.