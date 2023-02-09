Pilgrim’s Roasted Nut’Z Recalled For Undeclared Milk Soy Walnut

by

Pilgrim’s Roasted Nut’Z in various flavors are being recalled for undeclared milk, soy, and walnuts, or tree nuts. Not all allergens are in all of these products. Anyone who is allergic to these ingredients,, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Pilgrim’s Roasted Nut’Z of North Plains, Oregon.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in Oregon, Washington, and California, and also through the company’s website. They were also sold at farmers markets and events in Oregon. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Chocolate Toffee Almonds, which has undeclared milk and soy; Creme Brûlée Cashews, which has undeclared walnut; English Toffee Peanuts, which has undeclared milk; and Garlic, Parmesan, Cracked Black Pepper Hazelnuts which has undeclared milk.

Also recalled are Squirrel Mix, with undeclared milk and soy; Tri-Colored Chocolate Espresso Beans, which has undeclared soy, and White Chocolate Raspberry Cashews, with undeclared milk and soy.

These items were sold in either 8 ounce plastic cone bags or 8 ounce pouch bags. There is no lot code or sell by date on any of the packages. They were sold before February 2, 2023.

If you purchased any of these items before 02/2/23, and are allergic to the respective allergens, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.