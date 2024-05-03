Planters Peanuts and Mixed Nuts Recalled For Listeria

by

Planters peanuts and mixed nuts in certain sizes are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Hormel Foods Sales of Austin, Minnesota.

The recalled products were sold at Publix stores in these states: Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. They were also distributed to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

The recalled products include Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts that are packaged in 4 ounce bags. The UPC number for this item is 2900002097, and the best if used by date is April 11, 2025. Also recalled is Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts that are packaged in 8.75 ounce cans. The UPC number for that product is 2900001621, and the best if used by date is April 5, 2026.

No other sizes, varieties or packaging configurations of Planters brand products are included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the FDA web site.

If you bought these Planters peanuts and mixed nuts with those UPC numbers and best if used by dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Most people have nausea and diarrhea. If the lines progresses to the more serious form, people suffer from severe headache, high fever, and neck stiffness. If you do get sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.