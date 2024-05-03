PA Apple Valley Creamery Raw Milk Sickens One With Campylobacter

by

Apple Valley Creamery raw milk has sickened at least one person in Pennsylvania with a Campylobacter infection, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That dairy is located at 531 Germany Road in East Berlin, Pennsylvania.

Public health officials are warning consumers to discard raw milk from Apple Valley Creamery that was sold under the Pure Pastures Dairy label. The sell by dates for this unpasteurized milk are from April 3, 2024 through May 2, 2024. The milk is packaged in quart and half gallon glass containers.

Samples of the raw milk were tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and were positive for the pathogen. Apple Valley Creamery raw milk was sold at these locations in south central, central, and eastern counties in Pennsylvania:

Adams County:

Apple Valley Creamery at 541 Germany Road in East Berlin

Butcher Block Premium Meats & Seafood at 3055 Biglerville Road in Biglerville

D&S Produce, located at 888 Bushey School Road in York Springs

Etheric Connections Crystal Shop & Natural Food Store at 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive Suite 830, in Gettysburg

Gateau Monique at 5 South Queen Street in Littlestown

Good Keeper Farm located at 250 Old State Road in Gardners

Harvest Barn Country Market at 1924 York Road in Gettysburg

Homegrown Marketplace in Fairfield

Taylor’s Greenhouse at 265 Fairgrounds Road in Biglerville

Berks County:

The Deli Station at 845 Woodland Road in Wyomissing

Goose Lane Egg Farm located at 111 Goose Lane in Sinking Spring

Chester County:

September Farm at 5287 Horseshoe Pike in Honey Brook

Columbia County:

Millville Farm Market & Creamery located at 650 North State Street in Millville

Cumberland County:

Basehore Farm Market at6080 Creekview Road in Mechanicsburg

Oak Grove Farms located at 846 Fisher Road in Mechanicsburg

Rowan Tree Farm at 126 South Locust Point Road in Mechanicsburg

Wenger Meats & Ice at 511 East Louther Street in Carlisle

Union Mill Acres at West Shore Farmer’s Market at 900 Market Street in Lemoyne

Dauphin County:

Radish & Rye Food Hub, located at 1308 North 3rd Street in Harrisburg

Strites’ Orchard Farm Market & Bakery located at 1000 Strites Road in Harrisburg

Perry County:

Butcher’s Farm Market at 590 North 4th Street in Newport

Deimler’s Butcher Shop located at 633 Numer Road in Newport

Lancaster County:

Lemon Street Market at 241 West Lemon Street in Lancaster

Lehigh County:

Cow Belle Home Delivery in Bethlehem

Northampton County:

Easton Public Market & Highmark Farmstand located at 325 Northampton Street in Easton

Johnsonville Farm & Garden at 154 Johnsonville Road in Bangor

Union County:

Lewisburg Pharmacy located at 50 North Second Street in Lewisburg

York County:

Eden Garden Farm Market & Orchard at 810 Franklin Church Road in Dillsburg

Mad Radish Farm at 1991 George Street in Dover

Main Street Market located at 12 Main Street in Glen Rock

The Markets at Hanover at 1649 Broadway in Hanover

Trailside Bulk Foods at Markets of Shrewsbury located at 12025 Susquehanna Trail in Glen Rock

Miller’s Country Market at 1140 Abbotstown Pike in Hanover

Rowan Tree Farm at Central Market York located at 34 West Philadelphia Street in York

Sonnewald Natural Foods at 4796 Lehman Road in Spring Grove

Warrington Farm Meats located at 156 Old Cabin Hollow Road in Dillsburg

Wholly Holistic at 1150 Carlisle Street, Ste 8 in Hanover

If you bought this milk with those dates, discard it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund. If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Campylobacter infection for five days. If you do get sick, see your doctor. One of the complications of this infection is Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which can cause paralysis.