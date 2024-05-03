Igloo Youth Sipper Bottles Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Igloo Youth Sipper Bottles are being recalled for a possible choking hazard. The silicone cover on the zipper can detach while in use. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Igloo Products Corporation of Katy, Texas.

The recalled product is 12 ounce Igloo Youth Sipper Bottles. IGLOO is printed on the side of the stainless steel bottle. The lid has a silicone cover on the zipper. The bottles were sold in various colors including pink top and purple body; purple top and pink body; blue top and green body; and green top and blue body.

The company has reported one incident of the silicone sleeve coming off. But no injuries have been reported.

The bottles were sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rural King, and online at the company’s website for between $13 and $17. The bottles were manufactured in China.

Consumers should immediately take these bottles away from children, stop using them, and contact Igloo to receive a replacement bottle, gift card, or store credit. Destroy the silicone spout by removing it and cutting it into two separate pieces down the center. Take a picture of the spout and send it to the company.

If you bought this product at Rural King, submit the information to Igloo for a refund, replacement bottle, or store credit. If you bought it from Academy Sports + Outdoors, you can take it back to that store for a refund, gift card, or store credit.