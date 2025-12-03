Lotsa Pasta Olive Oil Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

Lotsa Pasta Olive Oil is being recalled for possible Clostridium botulinum contamination. That pathogen produces the dangerous botulism toxin. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hale Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky.

This olive oil was sold in the state of Kentucky at the retail level. The recalled products include Lotsa Pasta Roasted Garlic Infused Olive Oil that is sold in 12 ounce glass bottles. The UPC number for this product is 736211448415. There are no codes on this product; there are 54 bottles in this recall. Also recalled is Lotsa Pasta Fresh Basil Infused Olive Oil, also sold in 12 ounce glass bottles. The UPC number that is stamped on that product label is 736211448316, and there are no codes for that item. There are also 54 bottles of this product that are affected by this recall. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall noice.

If you bought these products, do not consume them, even if you plan to cook with them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.