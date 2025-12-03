Meadow Gold Fat Free Chocolate Milk Recalled For Quality Issues

by

Meadow Gold Fat Free Chocolate Milk is being recalled for potential quality control issues. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Meadowgold Dairies Hawaii of Hilo, Hawaii.

The recalled product was sold in the state of Hawaii at the retail level. The recalled item is Meadow Gold Hawaii’s Dairy Fat Free Chocolate milk that is sold in half pint cartons. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 50019 06410 0. There are a 75,566 units of half pint cartons affected by this recall. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recall notice also did not mention what the potential quality control issues were, or what type of problem that issue could cause. If you bought this product, do not drink it and do not serve it to anyone. You can throw them milk away in a secure trash can with a titght fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.