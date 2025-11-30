Your Fresh Market Broccoli Florets Recalled For Salmonella

by

Your Fresh Market Broccoli Florets are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fresh Taste Produce Ltd.

The broccoli was sold at the retail level in these provinces: New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec. The recalled product is Your Fresh Market Broccoli Florets that are packaged in a 907 gram clear plastic package with a pink banner on the top and bottom and a white banner with pink printing. You can see the broccoli through the plastic. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 27735 27054 8. The code is the best before date: 2025-NO-26, and the lot number is 25318. You can see more pictures of the recalled broccoli at the CFIA web site.

The recall was triggered by CFIA inspection activities. If you bought this broccoli, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this broccoli, especially if it was eaten raw, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.