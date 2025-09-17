Sprouts Organics Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach Recalled

by

Sprouts Organics Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach is being recalled because it may contain elevated levels of lead. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sprout Organics. This company makes food for babies and toddlers.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. This heavy metal is toxic and can affect people of any age or health status, although young children are more susceptible because their bodies are still growing. Children and infants who are exposed to lead may have trouble learning, lowered IQ, and behavior changes. Higher levels of lead exposure can cause fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurological changes in anyone.

The recalled product was sold in Walgreens stores and some independent stores in the southern U.S. Most sales were between September and December 2024. The product was not sold in any other large grocery chain besides Walgreens.

The recalled product is Sprout Organics Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach that is packaged in a 3.5 ounce pouch. The lot code on the product label is 4212, and the expiration date is 10/29/2025.

Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it and do not serve it to infants, toddlers, young children, or anyone else. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.