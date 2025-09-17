Quality Poultry & Seafood Recalls Catfish For Lack of Inspection

by

Quality Poultry & Seafood is recalling various catfish fillet products for lack of inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. The recalling firm is Quality Poultry & Seafood of Biloxi, Mississippi.

These items were produced from September 2, 2024 through September er 5, 2025, and have various labels with establishment names that have no connection to the cause of the recall. The recalled products include:

Translucent plastic bag packages containing various pieces of frozen catfish fillet products labeled “VARIED CATFISH MISCUT FILLETS, FARMED RAISED CATFISH PRODUCT OF USA”, and Net Wt. 5#.

Cardboard boxes containing three translucent plastic bag packages containing various pieces of frozen catfish fillet products labeled “VARIED CATFISH MISCUT FILLETS, FARMED RAISED CATFISH PRODUCT OF USA”, and Net Wt. 15#.

Translucent plastic bag packages containing various pieces of frozen catfish fillet products labeled “IRREGULAR CATFISH SHANK FILLET, FARMED RAISED CATFISH PRODUCT OF USA”, and Net Wt. 5#.

Translucent plastic bag packages containing various pieces of frozen catfish fillet products labeled “IRREGULAR CATFISH RANDOM FILLET, FARMED RAISED CATFISH PRODUCT OF USA”, and Net Wt. 5#.

Cardboard boxes containing three translucent plastic bag packages containing various catfish fillet products labeled “IRREGULAR CATFISH RANDOM FILLET, FARMED RAISED CATFISH PRODUCT OF USA”, and Net Wt. 15#.

Vacuum sealed translucent packages containing a catfish fillet stuffed with crabmeat dressing, labeled “CATFISH FILLET STUFT W/ CRABMEAT DRESSING”, and Net Weight 9oz.

Vacuum sealed translucent packages containing a catfish fillet stuffed with crabmeat dressing, labeled “STUFFED CATFISH”.

These products were sold at the retail level and also were shipped to restaurants in the states of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. They were also sold from the establishment’s retail store.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. Food produced without federal inspection can contain undeclared allergens, pathogens, or other contaminants. You can throw the catfish away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.