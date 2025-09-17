Products Made with Pistachios Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Various products made with pistachios are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was issued because the Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of foodborne illness. The recalling firm is Gwalia Sweets and Restaurant.

These items were sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. They were all sold at Gwalia Sweets and Restaurant, located at 1460 Merivale Road, Unit 5, in Nepean, Ontario from June 10 up to and including July 11, 2025.

The recalled products were served in various size packages because they were clerk served. There is no UPC number for these items. The recalled products include Rasmalai, Angoori Rabdi, Sponge Rosogolla, Halwa, Gulab Jamun, Kala Jamun, Orange Coconut, and Khopra Pak.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them and do not serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.