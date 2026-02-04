Charcuterie Perron White Ham Recalled For Metal Pieces

by

Charcuterie Perron White Ham is being recalled in Canada for foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, and GI tract injury. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Charcuterie L. Fortin ltée.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of Quebec. It is Charcuterie Perron White Ham that is packaged in 175 gram containers. The type of container was not mentioned in the press notice. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 83125 11025 6. The best before date is 2026/AL/10 (April 10, 2026), and the lot numbers that are printed on the product packaging are Lot 13452 and Lot 32221.

No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice. In addition, there is no mention about what triggered the recall.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you purchased this ham. If you did, do not eat it and do not serve it to others. You can throw the ham away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.