LuxJet Submersible LED Lights Recalled For Battery Ingestion

LuxJet Submersible LED Lights are being recalled because they pose a battery ingestion hazard. This toy violates the mandatory standard for consumer products with coin batteries. The product has lithium coin batteries that can be easily accessed by children.

The product also does not have warnings on the package that are required by Reese’s Law. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Shenzhen Shimei Lighting Co., Ltd., doing business as as Luxjet, of China. This product was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is LuxJet Submersible LED Lights. The lights were sold in sets of 10 LED color changing lights along with two remove controls, with 20 preinstalled CR2450 lithium batteries in the lights and four preinstalled CR2032 lithium batteries in the remove controls. Each light is about 3.5 centimeters in diameter.

This product was sold on Amazon from January 2022 through November 2025. The product cost about $23.00.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact LuxJet for instructions about how to destroy the product for a full refund. Send a photo of the destroyed item to LuxJet through email.

And remember that button cell and coin cell batteries are hazardous. Do not discard them in the regular garbage. Recycle or dispose of them by following the procedures in your area.