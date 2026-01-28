January 29, 2026

Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits Recalled For Plastic or Paper Pieces

Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of soft plastic or paper pieces. This poses a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Gerber Products Company of Arlington, Virginia.

The recall was triggered because of a recall from an arrowroot flour supplier. Gerber is no longer working with that supplier.

The recall is for limited batches of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits that are packaged in 5.5 ounce blue plastic pouches. They were produced between July 2025 and September 2025. No other Gerber products are affected by this recall.

You can find the batch codes on the back of the package. In the chart below you can see the batch codes and best before dates of the recalled items.

BATCH CODE  BEST BEFORE DATE
5198565504 Oct. 16, 2026
5202565504 Oct. 20, 2026
5203565504 Oct. 21, 2026
5204565504 Oct. 22, 2026
5205565504 Oct. 23, 2026
5209565504 Oct. 27, 2026
5210565504 Oct. 28, 2026
5211565504 Oct. 29, 2026
5233565504 Nov. 20, 2026
5238565504 Nov. 25, 2026
5239565504 Nov. 26, 2026
5239565505 Nov. 26, 2026
5240565505 Nov. 27, 2026
5245565505 Dec. 2, 2026
5246565505 Dec. 3, 2026
5251565505 Dec. 8, 2026
5252565505 Dec. 9, 2026
5253565505 Dec.10, 2026
5254565505 Dec. 11, 2026
5258565505 Dec. 15, 2026
5259565505 Dec. 16, 2026

If you bought any of these biscuits, which are used as teething biscuits, do not feed them to your child. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the package so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

