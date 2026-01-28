Recall of Pillsbury Pizza Pops For E. coli O26 Expanded in Canada

by

The recall of Pillsbury Pizza Pops for possible E. coli O26 contamination in Canada has been expanded to include more products. There is an outbreak of illnesses linked to some of these products that has sickened at least 29 people in seven provinces. The recalling firm is General Mills Canada Corporation.

These recalled products were sold nationally at the retail level. They are all Pillsbury brand and are all called Pizza Pops. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

The recalled items include 3 Cheese packaged in a 380 gram box, with UPC number 0 69052 12952 7 and better if used by dates 15JN2026WN and 16JN2026WN; and 3 Cheese packaged in 2.85 kilogram containers with UPC number 0 69052 12958 9 and better if used by dates 15JN2026WN and 16JN2026WN.

Also recalled is Pepperoni flavor in 380 gram boxes with UPC number 0 69052 12953 4 and dates 16JN2026WN and 17JN2026WN. The same flavor in 2.85 kilogram containers is also recalled. It has the UPC number 0 69052 12962 6 and date 17JN2026WN.

Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon is recalled. It is packaged in a 3 kilogram container with UPC number 0 69052 46901 2 and dates 17JN2026WN and 18JN2026WN.

Pepperoni + Bacon flavor is recalled, packaged in 380 gram boxes. The UPC number is 0 69052 12948 0 and the dates are 18JN2026WN and 19JN2026WN. The same flavor in 2.85 kilogram containers is recalled, with UPC number 0 69052 12961 9 and dates 18JN2026WN and 19JN2026WN.

Three meat flavor is included in the recall. It is packaged in 380 gram containers with UPC number 0 69052 12955 8 and dates 19JN2026WN, 20JN2026WN, and 21JN2026WN.

Pizza Pops Deluxe are also recalled. It is packaged in 760 gram containers with UPC number 0 69052 12966 4 and dates 08JN2026WN and 09JN2026WN. Pizza Pops Deluxe in 380 gram containers is also recalled. It has the UPC number 0 69052 12949 7 and dates 14JN2026WN and 15JN2026WN. Finally, Pizza Pops Deluxe in 2.85 kilogram containers is recalled, with UPC number 0 69052 13288 6 and dates 14JN2026WN and 15JN2026WN.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these Pillsbury Pizza Pops, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli food poisoning infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.