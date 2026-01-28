Greatale Self-Feeding Pillows Recalled For Aspiration Hazard

by

Greatale Self-Feeding Pillows are being recalled because they pose an aspiration hazard and suffocation hazard. These pillows are intended for use with babies to held with feeding. The pillows hold the formula bottle at an unsafe angle while keeping it fixed in place so the infant cannot pull away. The recalling firm is Xiamen Weiqiaoerwangluokeji Co., Ltd., doing business as Greatale, of China. This product was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Greatale Self-Feeding Pillows. They are made of stuffed fabric and have an elastic sleeve to hold a bottle in front of an infant’s face. They were sold in white with angel wing shaped decorations. A hole in the center of the pillow is for the infant’s head. “Greatale” is printed on a label sewn into the seam of the pillow.

This item was sold on Amazon from September 2024 through July 2025. The cost was between $10.00 and $20.00. About 1,260 of these products were sold in the United States.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. You can contact the company for a full refund. You should cut the pillow apart with scissors and submit a photo of the destroyed product, including the tag, to the company. If the tag was removed, you can show Amazon proof of purchase in the email.