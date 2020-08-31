Signature Select Granola Bars Recalled For Peanuts: One Reaction

by

TreeHouse Foods is voluntarily recalling one flavor of Signature Select Granola Bars because they may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. There has been one report of an allergic reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

Three consumer complaints and the report of an allergic reaction prompted the company to issue the recall. While the outer carton indicates that the product is Chocolate Chip, some of the individually-wrapped bars in the carton may be Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip flavor.

The granola bars were distributed in these stores: ACME Markets, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico’s Community Market, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Haggen, Jewel-Osco, Lucky (limited to stores in Utah), Market Street, Pak N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Safeway Community Markets, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, United Express, United Supermarkets and Vons (limited to stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst).

The recalled product is Signature Select Chewy Granola Bars – Chocolate Chip, sold in 18 count/15.2 ounce boxes. The UPC number on the product is 2113028363 and the best if used by date is January 21, 2021.

If you purchased this Signature Select Granola Bar with that UPC number and best before date and cannot eat peanuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

A peanut allergy can be the most severe food allergy, with patients suffering serious or life-threatening anaphylaxis. Most people start this allergy as children, but it can develop in adults too. The most serious symptom is difficulty breathing. Symptoms start within minutes, and can include hives, redness or swelling, and itching and tingling in the mouth and throat. Anyone who is having a reaction to peanuts needs to see a doctor as soon as possible.