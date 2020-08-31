Wawona Salmonella Peaches Recalled In More Countries

by

Wawona Salmonella Peaches are being recalled in more countries around the globe, after being linked to an outbreak in the U.S. and in Canada. As of August 28, 2020, the governments of Canada, Singapore, and New Zealand have issued recalls.

And information received by the FDA indicates that the recalled peaches were shipped to the countries of Australia, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. The FDA is sharing information with the food safety authorities in those countries.

In the U.S., the case count remains at 78 sick in 12 states and 23 hospitalized, as of August 28, 2020. The last illness onset date was August 3, 2020. The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Iowa (8), Kentucky (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (17), Minnesota (23), Missouri (1), New Jersey (7), New York (9), Pennsylvania (2), Virginia (3), and Wisconsin (5).

The peaches have been recalled in the U.S., with some secondary recalls issued as well. We have collected recall information for the stores that carried the peaches, along with brand names and individual and secondary recalls in one place and that list will be updated every time a new recall lis issued.

If you purchased peaches that have been recalled, don’t eat them, even if some have been consumed and no one has gotten sick. Bacteria are not spread evenly among all of the peaches. And if you aren’t sure if peaches in your home are Wawona brand or a recalled brand, throw them away. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, stomach pain and cramps, vomiting, abdominal pan and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. Most people start feeling ill 6 hours to 3 days after infection, but symptoms may take as long as six days to develop.

If you have eaten peaches or products made with peaches and are sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak linked Wawona Salmonella peaches.