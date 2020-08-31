Harmonic Nature Hand Sanitizer is Recalled For 1 Propanol

by

Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Harmonic Nature is recalling Harmonic Nature Hand Sanitizer because it may contain 1-propanol, which can cause death when ingested. The products have been tested and do contain this chemical.

The recall statement reads, “Any amount of 1-propanol with a concentration greater than or equal to 1% by volume that is unlisted in a product labeled as an ethanol-based hand sanitizer has a reasonable probability of acute toxicity from ingestion which can cause central nervous system depression, which could result in death, permanent impairment, or necessitate medical or surgical intervention. Populations most at risk include individual with alcohol addiction and adolescents, who have been known to ingest ethanol-based antiseptic rubs intentionally to become intoxicated, as well as infants and children who may unintentionally ingest the defective product. Harmonic Nature has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.”

The recalled product si used as a hand sanitizer. It is packaged in 250 mL plastic bottles. The UPC number on the label is 7500462892210. The recalled product is Harmonic Nature Hand Sanitizer Topical Solution that is distributed to the U.S. and currently on hold at the US custom broker.

Harmonic Nature is notifying the importer and is arranging for the return of all product. It may have not been distributed in the U.s. since t is on hold.

Anyone who has experienced any adverse reactions from a product regulated by the FDA can fill out a form using FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program. You can submit the form online, through fax, or the regular mail.