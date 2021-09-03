Weis Markets Crab Cake Meal Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Weis Markets Crab Cake Meal is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Weis Markets.
This Weis Markets Crab Cake Meal was sold in 15 Weis Market stores in these states:
339 West Walnut Street in Shamokin, Pennsylvania
305 River Avenue in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
7848 Wise Avenue in Dundak, Maryland
2065 Springwood Road in York, Pennsylvania
199 Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick, Maryland
4126 East Jappa Road in Baltimore, Maryland
4300 Linglestown Road in Linglestown, Pennsylvania
2205 Hanover Pike in Hampstead, Maryland
2045 State Route 57 in Hackettstown, New Jersey
1321 Blue Valley Drive in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania
9400 Scott Moore Way in Perry Hall, Maryland
6 Milbrook Plaza in Mill Hall, Pennsylvania
1290 Front Street in Binghamton, Pennsylvania
25 West Germantown Pike in Norristown, Pennsylvania
400 Enterprise Circle in Martinsburg, West Virginia
The recalled product is packaged in a 3-compartment container that is sold in the deli section of the supermarket. The sell by dates for the recalled items are Augsut 25, 2021 through September 5, 2021 (8/25/2021 through 9/05/2021). The problem was discovered during a routine inspection.
If you bought this crab cake meal product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.
By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.