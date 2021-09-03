Baking Institute Bakery Carrot Cake Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

The Baking Institute Bakery Carrot Cake is being recalled because it may contain undeclared walnuts, coconut, and milk, which are two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to tree nuts (walnuts and coconut) or milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been confirmed to date. The recalling company is Nicotine Nirvana and the brand name is The Baking Institute Bakery Co.

The recalled product is The Baking Institute Bakery Carrot Cake that comes in two sizes: 6-inch and 8-inch round. The cake is packaged in a plastic container with a black base and a clear dome lid top. It was sold in retail stores in northern Illinois. The 6-inch Carrot Cake has this UPC number on the label: 813749010014, and the 8-inch Carrot Cake has this UPC number stamped on the label: 8500244836235.

The recall was started when the company discovered that the product containing walnuts, coconut, and milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those allergens. An investigation found that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

If you purchased the 6-inch or 8-inch Baking Institute Bakery Carrot Cake and cannot eat walnuts, coconut, and/or milk, do not eat it. You can throw the cake away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.