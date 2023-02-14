Greco and Sons Dough Room Products Recalled For Milk

by

Greco and Sons Dough Room products are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the package as required by law. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, as well as anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to milk, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. There are no indications of any illness or allergy reports since this recall is on the FDA’s Enforcement page. The recalling firm is Sysco Manufacturing and Supply of Houston, Texas.

The recalled products are all dough balls, and range from bread doughs to pizza doughs. You can see the long list of recalled products, as well as the best if used by dates and more identifying numbers, at the linked web page above.

These dough balls were sold at the retail level in these states: Ohio, Pennvylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Illinois, and Maryland. The best if used by ranges range from 12/1/2022 to 6/1/2023.

If you purchased any of these Greco and Sons Dough Room dough ball items and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not use them and do not eat them. You can take them back to the store where you bought them, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so others can’t access them.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of food allergies, which can include tingling in the mouth and lips, hives and itching, swelling of the mouth or throat, and difficulty breathing, should see a doctor.