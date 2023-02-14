More Daiso Snacks Recalled For Allergens Milk, Soy, Wheat, Nuts

by

More Daiso snacks are being recalled because they may contain milk, soy, wheat, and/or tree nuts, four of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. This is an update of the original recall that was issued on January 10, 2023.

Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, California.

Not all of these snacks have all of the undeclared allergens. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the SKU numbers, package sizes, and the undeclared allergens in each, at the FDA web site. They were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New Y0rk, and New Jersey.

Some of the recalled products include Kano Non sugar coffee candy in 40 gram packages with the undeclared allergen coconut (tree nuts), Meito Lemon tea which may contain undeclared milk, KANRO Pure gummy Petit trigonal pyramid grape, which may have undeclared soy, and Shinsei additive free sesame sauce, which may contain undeclared wheat, among others.

The company discovered that the packaging did not disclose the presence of all allergens. They have suspended the sale of these products and they have been pulled from store shelves, but consumers may have them in their homes. No pictures of products were provided.

If you purchased any of these items and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw these Daiso snacks away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.