Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya Recalled for No Inspection

Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya and Homemade Gumbo are being recalled because they was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the USDA. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Wild Cajun Meals LLC of Garland, Texas.

The frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo products were produced without inspection. About 18,418 pounds of these products are included in this recall. The recalled items were produced beginning in September 2021 and they have various sell by dates.

The recalled products are 32 ounce plastic containers of Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya and 32 pound plastic containers of Lady Jambalaya Homemade Gumbo. These products do not have the USDA mark of inspection because the company, Wild Cajun Meals, is not a federally inspected establishment. They were shipped to retail locations in Louisiana and Texas. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance. Inspectors found that the products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in a facility that was not inspected by the FDA as required by law.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased either of these Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya or Gumbo products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.