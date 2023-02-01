Tamarind Tree Shigella Outbreak in Seattle, WA Sickens 17

by

A Tamarind Tree Shigella outbreak in Seattle, Washington has sickened at least 17 people, according to King County Public Health. This outbreak was first reported in late January, 2023, when the pathogen that caused the illnesses was unknown. The restaurant is located at 1036 South Jackson Street A in Seattle.

The 17 patients were part of seven separate meal parties that ate at that restaurant on these dates: January 15, 16, and 17, 2023. No ill employees have been identified. Five of the 17 people who are sick have tested positive for Shigella. Three of those five patients have had confirmatory testing indicating they are infected with Shigella sonnei, one strain of this pathogen. Symptoms among those who were not tested are suggestive of a Shigella infection.

The patients are suffering from diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fever, chills, and vomioting. This type of illness usually resolves without medical attention within about a week, but patients can still spread the bacteria.

Anyone diagnosed with this infection should not work in healthcare, with children, or in food handling until they have been tested for a Shigella infection and have been cleared by Public Health.

When inspectors visited the restaurant on January 18 and January 24, 2023, they found several improper food handling practices, including risk of cross-contamination, lack of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitizing of food equipment and the physical facilities, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, and blocked access to handwashing facilities.

If you have eaten at that restaurant and have been ill with the symptoms of shigellosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this Tamarind Tree Shigella outbreak.