Matsunga Mini Shiruko Sand Biscuits Recalled For Undeclared Soy

Matsunga Mini Shiruko Sand Biscuits are being recalled because they contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, California.

This snack food was sold in Daiso stores in the states of California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. The recalled item is Matsunaga Mini Shiruko Sand Biscuits that are packaged in four pink and cream bags that are chained together. Each bag has Japanese characters. Each individual serving is 25 grams for an entire product weight of 100 grams.

The recall was triggered when the company found that this product was distributed in packaging that did not correctly warn for the presence of soy allergens. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process. Sales of this product have been suspended while the company and the FDA try to discover the issue.

If you purchased this product in that package size, and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the Matsunga Mini Shiruko Sand Biscuits away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.