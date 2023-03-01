Lemonland Fish and Vegetable Items Recalled For Allergens

by

Lemonland fish and vegetable items are being recalled because they may contain the allergens soy, wheat, sesame, peanut, walnut, milk, crab, shrimp, and fish (anchovy, big eye herring, golden threadfin bream, hairtail, lizard fish, sardine, and pollock) that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, including people who are lactose intolerant and who have celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Lemonland Food Corp of Kent, Washington.

The firm distributed un-labeled plastic containers in 6 ounce, 8 ounce, 12 ounce, and 16 ounce sizes to H-mart, G-mart, and M2M retail stores in Washington state between February 16, 2023 and February 23, 2023. The containers were labeled with H-mart, G-mart, or M2M white adhesive labels and the allergens may not have been declared properly.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the undeclared allergens, package sizes, and lot codes, which are the best by dates. Some of the recalled products include Radish Kimchi, Seasoned Pickled Radish, Wild Leek, Seasoned Fish Meat, Seasoned Seaweed, Seasoned Crab, Rakkyo, Stir-Fried Kimchi, and Seasoned Perilla Leaves, among others.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture discovered the labeling issue on February 22, 2023. The firm has stopped producing, re-packaging, and distributing since February 23, 2023. No pictures of the products were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased any of those Lemonland fish and vegetable items and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.