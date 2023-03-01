Sun Sprouts Alfalfa Sprouts Salmonella Outbreak Ends

by

The Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak has ended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with 63 sick in eight states. That is an increase of 48 more patients and five more states since the last update on December 30, 2022. Ten people were hospitalized because they were so sick. The sprouts were recalled on December 29, 2022.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Iowa (6), Kansas (6), Missouri (9), Nebraska (26), New Hampshire (1), Oklahoma (1), and South Dakota (13). New states added to this outbreak are Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and New Hampshire. The patient age range is from less than one to 83 years. Of 59 people who gave information about their health to government officials, 10 were hospitalized. The illness onset dates were from December 2, 2022 to February 2, 2023.

State and local health officials interviewed patients about the food they ate the week before they got sick. Of the 50 interviewed, 35, or 70%, said they ate alfalfa sprouts. This was significantly higher than the 8.7% of respondents who said the ate those sprouts in the FoodNet Population Survey over the same time period.

The PulseNet system was used to find people sickened with this strain of Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient’s samples are closely related genetically, which suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating the same food. And FDA’s traceback evidence found that restaurants and grocery stores that were identified by patients received raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises. And eight of those patients said they bought Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts from local grocery stores.

The recall was for four lots of Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts, with lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212. They were sold to grocery stores and restaurants in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa between late November per and mid-December 2022. The sprouts had best by dates that were between December 10, 2022 and January 7, 2023.

If you are in a group that is considered high risk for serious complications from food poisoning, you may want to avoid raw sprouts, which have been linked to many outbreaks in the past few years. Or you can cook the sprouts thoroughly before you eat them.

If you have eaten alfalfa sprouts and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts outbreak.