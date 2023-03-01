Russell Stover Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups Recalled For Pecan

by

Russell Stover Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups are being recalled because they may contain pecans, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Russell Stover Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups that are packaged in a 2.4 ounce plastic bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 077260096937. The lot codes for this recalled product are K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221, L2321, and the best before dates are 10MAY23 and 01JUN23. The lot codes and best before dates are on the back of the product packaging below the UPC number. The candy was distributed nationwide in wholesale and retail stores.

The recall was triggered when consumers reported to the company that the wrong product was packaged in the outer packaging of the Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups product. An error by the firm’s 3rd party co-packing company resulted in individually wrapped Sugar Free Pecan Delight candies being placed in the outer packaging bag for the peanut butter cups.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to pecans, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.