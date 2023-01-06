Members Mark Holiday Macarons Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Members Mark Holiday Macarons are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of plastic particles. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. There is no information about any possible adverse effects associated with the consumption of this product because the recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Sublime Desserts of Saint-Laurent, Canada.

The macarons were distributed to one distributor in Belvedere, Illinois. They were distributed by Sam’s West of Bentonville, Arkansas. There are no photos of the cookies or the packaging.

The recalled item is Members Mark Holiday Macarons that are packaged in 540 gram plastic trays. There are ten of these units packed in each case. About 148,800 units of this product were distributed. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 193968321123.

The expiration dates for this recalled product that are stamped on the packaging are: 10/25/23, 10/26/23, 10/27/23, 10/28/23, 11/01/23, 11/02/23, 11/03/23, 11/04/23, 11/05/23, 11/06/23, 11/30/23, 12/01/23, 12/02/23, 12/03/23, and 12/05/23.

If you bought these cookies in that package size, with that UPC number and any of those expiration dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.