Some Mary’s Gone Crackers Recalled For Foreign Material

Some Mary’s Gone Crackers flavors are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of rubber pieces. This can pose a choking and mouth injury hazard. Since the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, there is no information about any possible adverse events. The recalling firm is Mary’s Gone Crackers of Reno, Nevada.

The recalled crackers were distributed to eight distribution centers located in these states: California, Iowa, Maryland, New Jersey, Georgia, and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled product boxes were available.

The recalled products include Mary’s Gone Crackers Super Seed Classic Crackers, with six in each package that weighs 5.5 ounces. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 97580 00016 8. The lot number and expiration date pairs for this item are: Lot number: 4CKR5396 with Expiration date: 12/06/2023, and Lot number: 4CKR5397 with Expiration date: 12/06/2023. About 768 cases of this product are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Mary’s Gone Crackeres Super Seed Everything Crackers that are packaged in 5.5 ounce containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 53665 00509 1. And the lot number and expiration date pair is: Lot number: 4CKR5410, Expiration date: 12/09/2023. About 1,076 cases of this item were distributed.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.