Culvers Tartar Sauce Recalled For Undeclared Fish, Soy, and Milk

Culvers Tartar Sauce is being recalled because it may contain fish, soy, and milk, three of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page which does not say if any adverse reactions were reported. The recalling firm is Ventura Foods of Brea, California.

The recalled product is Culvers Tartar Sauce that is packaged in 2 ounce plastic cups. The use by date for this item is 04/06/2023 (April 6, 2023). About 126 cases of this product were recalled, and there are 144 units of the tartar sauce in each case.

The tartar sauce was distributed to food service locations throughout the United States. This recall was initiated by the firm.

If you have this product, and cannot consume fish, soy, or milk, do not eat it. Take it back to a Culvers store or discard it in a secure trash can.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the life span with little or no warning. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to fish can include hives, a skin rash, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and asthma. Symptoms of a soy allergy can include a tingling sensation in the mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat, wheezing, dizziness, and lightheadedness. Symptoms of a milk allergy can include hives, wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.