Public Health Alert For Frozen Wegmans Chicken Korma With Rice

A public heath alert has been issued by the USDA for Wegmans Chicken Korma With Basmati Turmeric Rice that is sold frozen because the product contains cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. A recall wasn’t requested because the product is not longer available for purchase. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product was produced on November 8, 2022. The recalled item is 10 ounce containers of Wegmans Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice. The best by date printed on the label of 08 NOV 2023 (November 8, 2023).

This product has the establishment number “P-34641” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to Wegmans retail locations in New York and Pennsylvania.

The recall was triggered when the company notified FSIS that there were customer complaints reporting that the product that is labeled Chicken Korma actually contains vegetable tikka masala, which is made with cashews. So the nuts were not included in the ingredient list or allergen warning statement.

FSIS is concerned that this product is in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have it.

If you did buy this product and are allergic to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.